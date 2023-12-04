Paddy McGuinness to play live dates in Nottingham and Sheffield in first tour since 2016

See comedian and presenter Paddy McGuinness perform his new live show Nearly There in Nottingham and Sheffield next year.

Sheffield City Hall, November 29, 2024/Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, December 1, 2024.One of the country’s best-loved and most popular comedians has announced a major UK tour, his first since 2016.

Tickets to see him in action go on sale on Friday, December 8, at 10am.

Paddy’s long-awaited return to stand-up – called Nearly There – will see him perform 40 dates across the UK in 2024 and 2025 including a show at London’s prestigious Palladium.

Paddy McGuinness is a much-loved presence on British TV, from his legendary acting roles in Phoenix Nights, Max and Paddy and The Keith and Paddy Picture Show to presenting primetime TV shows such as Take Me Out and BBC's Top Gear, as well as having sold out hundreds of venues across the country on his stand-up tours.

In 2021, Paddy releases his acclaimed autobiography My Lifey. Now Paddy is raring to get back to where he belongs – on stage, making people laugh, with his hotly anticipated show.

Paddy McGuinness said: “It’s been eight years since my last tour and there’s lots of things to laugh about! I’m looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, click bait and fake news!”

Details: For more on how to get tickets to see the funnyman in action, you can go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk