Outrageous stories galore from national treasure Miriam at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, September 16.

Get ready for another unforgettable adventure through the extraordinary life and strong opinions of Miriam Margolyes, who will be live on stage in her biggest tour yet, to mark the launch of her new book.

She explained: “My new book is called Oh Miriam! – something that has been said to me a lot over the years (often in tones of strong disapproval) – and it contains lots more revelations and stories and discoveries and I can’t wait to share it with you all”.

Miriam Margolyes is bringing her latest live show to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

BAFTA-winning actor, voice of everything from Monkey to the Cadbury’s Caramel Rabbit, creator of a myriad of unforgettable characters from Lady Whiteadder to Professor Sprout, Miriam is one of the most recognisable actresses working today.

From being escorted off the Today programme for a slip of the tongue recently, to declaring her love to Vanessa Redgrave; from Tales of the Unexpected to Graham Norton’s sofa, she is our most loved and most outspoken national treasure – and Oh Miriam! takes you both inside her head and her heart.

Reliably outrageous and always entertaining, join Miriam, in conversation, for a riotous evening as full of life and surprises as the actress herself.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk

