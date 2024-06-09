Outdoor theatrical fun for all ages as Oddsocks Productions return to area

Julius Caesar

The popular Oddsocks Productions are back for a fun and family-friendly Shakespeare In The Park performance.Oddsocks take classic texts and create bold, innovative, fun and interactive theatre to be enjoyed by all.They tell good stories in exciting ways and have been touring nationally and internationally for 30 years, performing at theatres and in the open air.Rome 44BC. Egotistical Emperor Julius Caesar is sweating (and it’s not just the heatwave). His liberal senators are a stabbing pain in the backside. They’ve had enough. Rome is in chaos, trust in the government is weak and the emperor’s fate is written in the stars (or the ‘entrails of a goat’). The peasants are revolting as the most famous political coup in literature is given the Oddsocks treatment.Expect the tearing of togas, the swishing of roman swords, some preposterous puppetry and the biggest battle scene five actors have ever created. Oddsocks performs whatever the weather, as long as it is safe to do so. Dress for the weather, bring a low backed outdoor chair or rug, a picnic, your friends and family and prepare to laugh your Oddsocks off.