See Professor Brian Cox at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, September 12.

Star broadcaster Professor Brian Cox is back on the road with a new arena show for 2022, having set two Guinness World Records with his previous sell-out world tour.

The new show is called Horizons: A 21st Century Odyssey.

Horizons takes audiences on a dazzling cinematic journey; a story of how we came to be and what we can become. Using state of the art LED screen technology, arenas will be filled with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang.

Horizons is a celebration of our civilisation, of our music, art, philosophy and science; an optimistic vision of our future if we continue to explore nature with humility and to value ourselves and our fellow human beings.

Brian will once again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince, perhaps the only collection of sentient atoms in the observable Universe capable of overseeing a Q&A with an audience of 10,000 people while wearing an old cardigan.

Details: For more on ticket availability for this rearranged show, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com