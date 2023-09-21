Orchestral Manouevres In The Dark back on the road for Sheffield and Nottingham gigs

Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys - aka OMD - are back on the road next year with performances at Nottingham and Sheffield. (Photo by Ed Miles)

Sheffield City Hall, March 10/Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, March 13.

Synth pioneers Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) have revealed details of their return to the stage, taking to the road next year.

This follows on from the announcement of new studio album, Bauhaus Staircase.

OMD’s Andy McCluskey explained: “We are so excited to be able to tour again with a brand new album to showcase.

“It's been six years since we learned new songs for live performances. The songs from Bauhaus Staircase will fit beautifully into our setlist - we just have to choose which five to play, as we have to treat people to the hits as well!"

The new album is the band’s most explicitly political record, the crowning achievement of their desire to be both Stockhausen and Abba, born from the impetus to kickstart new explorations during lockdown.

Details: For more, go to www.omd.uk.com