You can see Orbital in action at Nottingham Rock City in 2024.

​Nottingham Rock City, April 28.

Orbital have announced a special headline tour, The Green Album - Live – 2024, celebrating the influential electronic duo’s seminal 1991 debut album.

Orbital’s self-titled debut album later became known as 'The Green Album' to distinguish it from their 1993 second album, also self-titled, which is known as 'The Brown Album'.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green Album includes the seminal Orbital track Belfast and a live version of Chime, the landmark dance track that launched their career in 1990.

Speaking about the tour, Orbital’s Paul Hartnoll said: “I’ve always been sceptical about going back but when we thought about playing The Green Album live, I rolled the idea around for a bit, how could this work? Intrigued, I gathered all the original gear, set it up and switched on….”

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.rock-city.co.uk