Opera North to present Wagner's final offering Parsifal at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Don't miss a rare opportunity to experience the immense universe of Wagner’s crowning work in all its glory.This dramatic concert staging brings to the fore a resplendent 90-piece orchestra and a stellar international cast under the skilful baton of Richard Farnes.From the miraculous 15-minute orchestral Prelude, to the celebrated Good Friday Music, Wagner’s final opera will transport you to another world.Amfortas, ruler of the Kingdom of the Grail, suffers an incurable wound after losing the Holy Spear to evil sorcerer Klingsor.When a prophecy reveals that only a naïve young man who has learnt compassion will be able to heal Amfortas, Parsifal must embark on a quest to save the community of the Grail.This concert performance of Parsifal will be sung in German with English titles.