Opera North promises delights for a range of ages and tastes in Nottingham

Audience favourite La boheme returns this autumn

Grand opera with a modern edge is heading to Nottingham later this year – with a treat in store for youngsters too.

Opera North will bring three productions to the Theatre Royal – La bohème, The Big Opera Mystery and Susanna.

Phyllida Lloyd’s acclaimed production of Puccini’s La bohème captures student life in Paris in the early 1960s - but equally it does not shy away from depicting the devastation death brings when it touches the lives of a group of young friends.

Revived by James Hurley and conducted by Opera North music director Garry Walker, the two international casts include many young singers making their Opera North debuts. Sharing the role of Mimì are Chilean soprano Isabela Díaz and American Olivia Boen. Italian tenor Anthony Ciaramitaro and British-American Joshua Blue take on the role of Rodolfo, while the Armenian baritone Grisha Martirosyan and Korean Josef Jeongmeen Ahn sing Marcello.

The Big Opera Mystery invites mini-sleuths to put their crime-solving skills to the test

Building on the success of The Big Opera Adventure which delighted younger audiences last year, The Big Opera Mystery invites mini sleuths to put their crime-solving skills to the test as they try to catch an expert thief, all to the accompaniment of some great operatic arias. Written and directed by Jonathan Ainscough with design by Bek Palmer, the new musical extravaganza features live music from the Orchestra of Opera North and promises an ideal introduction to opera for everyone.

And Opera North joins in with its Leeds neighbours Phoenix Dance Theatre for the fourth time to bring one of the most operatic of Handel’s English oratorios, Susanna, to the stage. Dance and opera are combined in a powerful contemporary reimagining of the biblical story of Susanna and the Elders.

Laura Canning, general director of Opera North, said: “We want everyone to experience opera and music in a way which suits them, whether through a contemporary piece, a popular classic or a family show. This season is a celebration of everything that we believe makes opera and live performance vital.”

La bohème will be staged on November 19, 20 and 23. Susanna can be seen on November 21 and The Big Opera Mystery on November 23.

Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.