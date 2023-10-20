Opera North​ is going green for latest visit to Nottingham Theatre Royal

A larger-than-life character, a heart-stopping romance and a zany look at climate change arrive in Nottingham soon as Opera North brings its Green Season to the Theatre Royal.

Don't miss Opera North's green season at Nottingham Theatre Royal from November 7 to 11 (Photo credit: James Glossop)

A larger-than-life character, a heart-stopping romance and a zany look at climate change arrive in Nottingham soon as Opera North brings its Green Season to the Theatre Royal.

Falstaff, Verdi’s take on Shakespeare’s lovable rogue is first up on Tuesday, November 7, with an audio-described and signed matinee performance also closing the week at 2pm on Saturday, November 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this new production, the action is transported to the 1980s where Falstaff, having fallen on hard times, has his eye on a couple of rich wives as his passport to a brighter future.

Most Popular

Unfortunately for him, the ladies are no fools and have already decided to teach him a lesson he will never forget.

Wednesday, November 8 and Friday, November 10, are the dates for romance as Puccini’s La Rondine takes to the stage.

As the composer of La Bohème and Madama Butterfly, Puccini is no stranger to passion in all its guises. In La Rondine (The Swallow), Magda, the mistress of a wealthy banker, takes flight with the young Ruggero risking everything for her heart’s desire – but will there be a fairytale ending to her pursuit of love?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Hurley directs this new production which whisks audiences from the stylish salons of 1930s Paris to the carefree world of the French Riviera.

Henry Waddington takes the title role in Opera North's production of Falstaff. (Photo credit: Richard H Smith)

Completing the season on Thursday, November 9, is a new work titled Masque of Might which ‘repurposes’ the music of baroque composer Purcell, bringing together the well-known and rarely-performed to create a tale of environmental depredation at the hands of an evil dictator who foolishly underestimates the power of nature.

Using the format of a masque, the 17th century’s version of a variety show, Sir David Pountney has created a witty parable which both questions and celebrates our relationship with the natural world.

The Green Season has seen Opera North investigating how to stage opera as sustainably as possible by interrogating supply chains, lighting rigs, touring logistics and costume designs, and using the sets and props from previous productions kept at the company’s scenic stores in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discounted tickets are available for anyone new to opera who would like to Try it ON, and for under 30s.

James Hall as Strumpet Ginger, Andri Björn Róbertsson as Nebulous and James Laing as Tousel Blond in Masque Of Might (Photo credit: James Glossop)

For more information on tickets for these productions, you can visit operanorth.co.uk or alternatively call the box office on 0115 9895555.