Opera North back at Nottingham Theatre Royal to perform three of the best

Opera North will perform Cavalleria Rusticana at Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo by Robert Workman)

From Mozart’s comic look at love and fidelity in Così Fan Tutte to the destructive forces of obsession and jealousy in Cavalleria Rusticana and Rachmaninov’s Aleko, Opera North’s latest season takes audiences on a compelling journey through the human psyche, underpinned by some of opera’s most unforgettable scores.

To ensure as many people as possible get a chance to experience the passion and drama of live performance, under 30s and students can catch a show for just £10, while newcomers to opera can enjoy some of the best seats in the house with two tickets for £20 each through Try it ON.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The season opens on March 6 with two short operas directed by Karolina Sofulak.

Most Popular

The double bill, repeated on March 8, pairs a revival of Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana with a new production of Rachmaninov’s rarely performed Aleko.

The two works are perfect companion pieces, both written when their composers were young and exploring, with devastating insight, the obsession and jealousy ignited by seeing a partner in the arms of another.

Many of the cast take on roles in both works, including Robert Hayward, who sings Alfio in Cavalleria rusticana and the title role in Aleko. Andrés Presno appears as Turiddù before the interval and Young Lover after, and Anne-Marie Owens, who is originally from South Shields, returns to Opera North to take on the roles of Lucia in Cavalleria rusticana and A Woman in Aleko. Antony Hermus conducts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comedy is the order of the day on March 7 and 9 when Così Fan Tutte returns to the stage.

Don't miss Opera North's production of Cosi Fan Tutte (Photo credit: James Glossop)

Mozart’s much-loved opera sees two sisters being put to the test by their fiancés in disguise, thanks to an ill-advised bet that neither woman will remain faithful if tempted.

What follows is a bittersweet look at love filled with seduction, revelations and surprises.

Tim Albery’s classic production, set in the 18th century Age of Reason, features Alexandra Lowe as Fiordiligi and Heather Lowe as Dorabella, with Anthony Gregory and Henry Neill as their duplicitous lovers Ferrando and Guglielmo. Clemens Schuldt makes his Opera North debut conducting the beguiling score, one of Mozart’s most breathtakingly beautiful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All performances start at 7pm, with English subtitles at every show ensuring audiences can follow the plots with ease.

For more on how to get hold of tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.