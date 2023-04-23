News you can trust since 1952
Online favourite Tommyinnit to hit stages this summer in Nottingham and Sheffield

Tommyinnit

By Steve Eyley
Published 24th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
See Tommyinnit and friends at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield this summer

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, June 7/Sheffield City Hall, June 8.

One of the world's most popular YouTubers and Twitch streamers, TommyInnit is to tackle his first ever major UK tour, to take place later this year.

The gamer, comedian and writer Tom Simons, aka TommyInnit, has more than 50 million subscribers across his channels and surpassed one billion views on YouTube at the age of just 17.

    Tom is adored by fans around the world for his chaotic comedy and wild adventures.

    Not only is he currently one of the biggest online stars on the planet, TommyInnit also holds two Guinness World Records for being the most-followed Minecraft channel on Twitch and for hosting the most-watched Minecraft stream.He will be joined by some YouTube’s biggest names including Badlinu and Jack Manifold, alongside surprise guests.

    For more on tickets for the shows in our area, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

