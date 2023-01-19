See Odyssey at Mansfield Palace Theatre in February.

The eagerly-awaited gig at the Leeming Street venue will take place on February 24.

The glory days of top vocal group Odyssey, one of the most successful soul/disco acts of their era, culminated in the early 1980s when they topped the charts with Use It Up And Wear It Out, scoring several other Top Ten hits in Britain and throughout the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their first smash single Native New Yorker was an international hit late in 1977.

Most Popular

In the UK, Use It Up shot to the top ten and eventually number one chart hit, followed by If You’re Looking For A Way Out, Inside Out, and the Lamont Dozier classic Going Back To My Roots, among others.

For more on tickets for the show, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad