NPO goes to the opera for latest concert at Notts venue
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Albert Hall, Nottingham, Sunday, October 13, 3pm.
NPO will be offering something a little different from their previous concerts at the city centre venue in mid-October, presenting a much-loved operatic story of passion and jealousy.
Get ready for a concert performance of Tosca, one of Puccini’s greatest operas, conducted by Mark Heron and featuring international soloists, plus a supporting cast from the Royal Northern College of Music and the choruses sung by Ad Solem, the chamber choir of the University of Manchester.
Anna Patalong sings Tosca, Amor Muchhala sings Cavaradossi and Scarpia is sung by Szymon Wach.
Details: Tickets for this not-to-be-missed concert performance cost £20 and £16 for adults, students and children £5 for any seat. They are available from ticketsource.co.uk/npo or by calling 0333 666 3366 and on the door. Seating is unreserved. Refreshments are available.
For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.