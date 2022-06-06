BRIT Award-winning multi-platinum singer, songwriter, producer, and guitarist James Bay is to embark on a new tour later this year.The announcement follows Bay’s recent sold-out UK tour in April, his first with a full band in three years which received rave reviews.Back in January, James embarked on a highly successful run of dates across the UK’s grassroots venues in celebration of Independent Venue Week, which gave fans the experience of seeing him perform alone with his guitar in an intimate setting.This summer, Bay plays a number of UK festivals before heading out to the US to join The Lumineers on their 2022 Brightside World Tour.James will release his anticipated third full-length album, Leap, on July 8, via EMI Records/Republic Records. Leap is an open-hearted and hopeful collection of songs.