Snowdrop walks with the head gardener take place over the half-term weekends on February 11, 12, 18 and 19 - starting at midday from the Cannonade Terrace. They are included with garden admission, and no booking is required.

For those Notts visitors who will be dropping in, admission also includes access to the Japanese Woodland, Duchess Garden and the freshly planted David Austin Rose Garden, all set within the rolling Capability Brown landscape. After the half-term snowdrop tours, the garden will open daily for the new season from February 25.

Head gardener Tom Webster said: “I’m delighted to be leading guided walks to show off the garden as the snowdrops put on a lovely display. I’ve always thought it was a shame the garden was closed in winter as there is still so much of interest to see and lots of hard work going on with the help of our wonderful volunteers. I’m looked forward to sharing the garden this winter with visitors.”

The magical after-dark experience for all the family Spectacle of Light will also run throughout half-term bathing the gardens and fairytale castle in a magical light.

The amazing light installations and soundscapes at the Leicestershire-based castle are already proving a hit with lots of families especially the Harlequin Tree, the Moon Silhouette, The Tri-Lantern Meadow and Curve. As well as the immersive light trail around the gardens, children are loving the chance to toast marshmallows on fire pits. Entry is from 6pm to 8pm.

Event producer Nic Beeby said: “Children will find this an amazing experience as the gardens and woods are transformed into a magical wonderland of sparkling lights and sound.

"On the trail, they will discover dazzling installations before finishing in front of the stunning castle all lit in beautiful colours.”

The Belvoir Castle Adventure Playground is open at weekends and every day from February 11 onwards.

Spanning four acres, the playground is inspired by the iconic architecture of Belvoir Estate and its past and present explorers. Featuring a giant timber castle, along with a ship and towers, set within the woodlands, the playground has something for all ages to explore.

The estate’s artisan shopping village The Engine Yard is open every day, with free parking available for stays of up to four hours. The Fuel Tank Kitchen is introducing a new children’s menu in time for the half-term offering popular staples such as scampi and chips, sausage and mash as well as smoothies, milkshakes and babyccinos.

Belvoir Castle opens for the new season on March 12. Friends of Belvoir Castle annual passes represent one of the best value for money ways to visit, giving unlimited visits to the castle, garden including its adventure playground, and free access to the series of historical Belvoir Revisited events. Adult cost is £60, for children 4-to-16 the cost is £20.

For more information, visit their website www.belvoircastle.com

