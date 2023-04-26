The whole family can enjoy the occasion at the Leicestershire-based castle, including a screening of the Coronation ceremony of His Majesty King Charles III on Saturday, followed by the firing of the castle cannons to mark the special day.

The hilltop castle and grounds are the perfect backdrop for the event, complete with the best of British food, drink and entertainment.

It will be a celebration to remember - complete with jousting knights (Monday, May 8), live music, bagpipes, bunting, picnics and hay bales, crown making, free face painting, Coronation-themed trails and best dressed competitions for people and their canine best friends too.

The historic ceremonial robes made for the 9th Duke of Rutland for the Coronation of George VI in 1937. Picture Credit Charlotte Graham.

The hugely popular Knights of Nottingham will be back with their fast, thrilling and fun jousting displays taking place throughout Bank Holiday Monday. Twelve brave knights and their trusty steeds will be in attendance to bring some pomp and pageantry to the weekend.

For a glimpse of the pageantry of past Coronations, there is still the chance to view the historic ceremonial robes made for the 9th Duke of Rutland for the Coronation of George VI in 1937.

On display will be Coronation chairs that were used at previous occasions by the Manners family and archive family photographs, documenting the regal occasions. They will be on display in the castle up until the end of May.

Sunday will see Belvoir join in The Big Lunch, an event to bring the community together to enjoy the day with friends, family and food. Bring along picnic blankets or grab a spot on the hay bales, tables and outdoor seating on the Cannonade.

There will be best dressed competitions for people and their canine best friends too.

Picnic boxes will be available to buy or pack a picnic to set up on the lawn to enjoy the day with a few fun and games in store.

The Castle's Aviary Tearoom will be open every day offering a royal twist on afternoon tea with fruit-filled ‘jewelled' scones, mini Eton mess and Coronation quiche, as well as lunch and light refreshments.

Across the weekend, there will be a ‘Best Dressed' competition looking for those who may come dressed to the nines or wearing a full Union Jack suit.

Belvoir is also searching for ‘Best Dressed' pups too. Simply enter on the day by posting a photo in all your finery outside the Castle with #BelvoirBestDressed - the winner will receive a Friends of Belvoir pass.

For those keen to get out and about earlier in May, Belvoir has a whole host of family activities for the May Spring Bank Holiday (April 29 to May 1) including live music, Punch and Judy shows (May 1) and classic Morris Dancers (May 1) and even the chance to bump into characters from history.

Coronation day tickets are priced £22 adult, £10 child for all day access to the castle, garden and adventure playground along with a whole programme of entertainment included with admission. Dogs on leads are welcome within the grounds but not in the castle or playground.

To find out more visit https://www.belvoircastle.com/coronation-weekend/