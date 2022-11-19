John Elkington once again heads the cast of this year's eagerly-awaited panto at Nottingham Playhouse

Dick Whittington is this year’s Nottingham Playhouse. Written and directed by the venue’s artistic director Adam Penford, it runs from November 25 to January 14. It once again stars Playhouse panto legend John Elkington, this time playing Sarah the Cook.

Pack up your hanky and join the plucky hero and his trusty cat on their quest for fame and fortune.

Their magical rags-to-riches tale takes us to London, where the streets are paved with gold, on to the High Seas, into battle with the evil King Rat and falling head over heels in love with his boss’s daughter Alice.

All the while, the magical Bow Bells are whispering Dick Whittington’s destiny – to become Mayor of London! Packed with the trademark dazzling dance, brilliant live music and swashbuckling adventure, as ever the Playhouse panto promises a fantastic, festive family night out.

Alongside Dick Whittington, running from December 8 to 31 is the venue’s Christmas show for younger audiences, Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

The show is written and composed by local artists Anna Wheatley and Jack Quarton, and directed by Playhouse associate artist Hannah Stone.

See www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk for more.

The Further Adventures of Peter Pan: The Return of Captain Hook is at Mansfield Palace Theatre this Christmas

If you haven’t already booked to see The Further Adventures of Peter Pan – The Return of Captain Hook at Mansfield Palace Theatre, don’t leave it too late.

This year’s family-friendly production runs from November 26 to December 31.

Bang up to date for today’s digital age, but still full of the fun and games you’ve come to expect from the venue’s panto productions, the show promises to be a real festive family treat.

Things have moved on in Neverland since Captain Hook’s demise: he wants his ship and his crew back, but whose side is his comical former sidekick Smee on now?

Stuart Earp returns to Retford Majestic Theatre to star in Peter Pan as Smee.

The production stars Mansfield audience favourite Adam Moss plus Marc Baylis (Coronation Street) and Sarah Jane Buckley (Hollyoaks).

For more on ticket availability, call 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Finally, for a little post-Christmas entertainment, look no further than Retford Majestic Theatre’s Peter Pan, running from January 5 to 8.

Starring Emmerdale's Peter Amory and panto favourite Stuart Earp, Majestic Theatre has once again teamed up with pantomime company Trio Entertainment to bring the much-loved traditional story to the stage.

For more on tickets, go to www.majesticretford.org