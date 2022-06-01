Notts star Su Pollard to hit the stage soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre

The wonderfully outrageous Su Pollard is a true entertainer and she’s coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre soon.Expect stories, stand up and songs, followed by a candid and hilarious Q and A session with the audience. Notts-born Su shows once again why she is a national treasure in this feelgood show.After leaving school at 16, she got a job at the Tennant Rubber Company in Carlton as a shorthand typist and began singing in working men’s clubs and at charity shows.Following an apprenticeship at the Arts Theatre in Nottingham, Pollard appeared on Opportunity Knocks in 1974 and came second to a singing Jack Russell. After West End success, Su landed the role of chalet maid Peggy Ollerenshaw in Hi-de-Hi! and the rest is history.