Notts playwright's smash hit Dear England comes to area later this year on tour

Award-winning Notts-born playwright James Graham (Photo Credit: Johan Persson)

The National Theatre’s highly anticipated tour of its smash-hit production Dear England is to visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham from September 23 and 27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Play, Dear England is one of the biggest successes of Nottinghamshire-born writer James Graham, whose career continues to go from strength to strength in the worlds of theatre and TV.

Directed by the Almeida Theatre’s artistic director Rupert Goold, Dear England tells the uplifting, at times heartbreaking, and ultimately inspiring story of Gareth Southgate’s revolutionary tenure as England manager in this gripping examination of nation and game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playwright – and former Ashfield School pupil – James Graham explained: "I am beyond delighted and grateful that Dear England is heading out on a nationwide tour across England.

"To put the National Game on the stage of the National Theatre and then in the West End back in 2023 was an utter dream.

"Now, to head out on a nationwide tour feels like winning the treble. As someone from a community that had limited access to culture growing up, I'm especially aware of how vital it is to share work of such a scale beyond the capital.

"And as a lifelong theatre and England fan, the chance to tell a story about the beautiful game and through the prism of Gareth Southgate's transformative term has been a privilege.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think he has been a remarkable leader, and it fills me with great excitement and joy that we get to share Rupert's euphoric and entertaining production, with all its incredible movement and music, once more with audiences around the country."

A scene from the 2023 West End production of Dear England (Photo credit: Marc Brenner)

It’s time to change the game. The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. The England men’s team has the worst track record for penalties in the world, and manager Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land.

Dear England was originally commissioned by the National Theatre and developed with the theatre’s New Work department.

Its world premiere was in June 2023 in the Olivier Theatre.

Following a sold-out run, Dear England transferred to the Prince Edward Theatre, in London’s West End, from October 2023 to January 2024, where it broke box office records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dear England was subsequently released to cinemas through National Theatre Live on January 24, 2024 and has been screened almost 2,500 times across the UK.

In February 2024, the BBC announced it had commissioned a four-part drama of Dear England based on the stage production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Dear England won ‘Best New Play’ at the 2024 Olivier Awards.

For more on how to get hold of tickets for Dear England’s visit to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal, you can go to www.trch.co.uk