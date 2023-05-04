This year, artists who play their own original music live and are from or living within the Greater Nottingham Urban Area can enter. This includes Nottingham City, the districts of Rushcliffe, Broxtowe and Gedling surrounding the city, the Notts district of Ashfield, and the Amber Valley and Erewash districts.

Eight finalists will get the chance to play the Rock City main stage on July 2, with the two champions going on to open Nottingham Splendour Festival (July 22 and 23) alongside Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Madness, Rudimental and more.

Running for more than ten years, the Future Sound of Nottingham is organised by local music organisation Nusic, who are dedicated to helping talented Notts musicians at the start of their career.

The Future Sound of Nottingham gives local musicians the opportunity to play the iconic Rock City and Splendour main stages.

Sadly they had to say goodbye last summer. But thanks to support from DHP Family, owner of Rock City and organiser of Splendour Festival, they are able to bring back this opportunity.

Sam Nahirny, from Nusic, said: “We are gassed to be able to bring Notts artists the chance to play these legendary stages once again, thanks to the heroes at Rock City and Splendour. After the incredible new artists we met during FSN last year, plus the euphoric energy of the 2022 final, we can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store.”

DHP Family MD George Akins added: “We’re always keen to support local music, so it was obvious that we should step in to ensure the Future Sound of Nottingham could continue. We’re delighted to help Nusic make a return, and can’t wait to hear some new talent.”

Last year's FSN champ ALT BLK ERA have gone on to sell out The Bodega, receive multiple BBC Radio One plays, plus receive international show bookings and support.

Action from the Future Sound of Nottingham 2022 (Photo by Jade Vowles)

To enter, email [email protected] with just one song attached (mp3 or wav), or one streaming link (Spotify/Soundcloud etc). Add confirmation of where you are from or living in the NG area, confirmation that you are available on Sunday, July 2, plus Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23.

You must also confirm you are available to perform live (at least one live vocal and one live instrument).

All successfully received entries will be listed at www.nusic.org.uk/fsn

Entries close at 11.59pm on Sunday, May 7. Finalists will be revealed on May 15.

All details and news on finalists will be revealed via Nusic’s Instagram - @FeelTheNusic (www.instagram.com/feelthenusic) and via their website www.nusic.org.uk/fsn.

The final is a free event and does not require a ticket to attend.

Splendour tickets are priced at adult weekend £102; adult day £61; youth weekend £67; youth day £41 with discounts across all ticket types for city residents.

Head to splendourfestival.com to find out more including the VIP tickets on offer.

