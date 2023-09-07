Don't miss this year's Hockley Hustle event, taking place on October 22. (Photo by Tom Platinum Morley)

It’s all part of the festival’s ethos to showcase the creative scene locally and help develop the artists and promoters that make the festival - which has been supporting local charities since 2006 - a massive success each year.

The festival donates ticket income, with other funds coming from sale of merchandise and T-shirts.

Over the last 15 years, Hockley Hustle has raised more than £200,000 for charity. This year, the festival will be once again donating to five local charities: Imara, Base 51, Emmanuel House, B’Me Cancer Communities, and SFiCE Foundation.

The Hustle has curated an impressive line-up of national and international music industry professionals to deliver the free to access programme of workshops, one-to-one artist surgeries and panel talks on all the essentials for building a career in the music industry.

The industry day takes place on Saturday, October 21, at Antenna and Rough Trade, with confirmed participants including BBC Introducing’s Dean Jackson, Jake Bugg’s manager Jason Hart, BBC 6 Music, Capital’s DJ MistaJam and New York hip-hop producer Large Professor, plus many more while the partnership with Spotify continues with the music discovery platform holding artist surgeries.

Once again, the festival itself will be a huge party featuring more than 350 local artists for a packed day of music and entertainment on Sunday, October 22, across 30 venues including Rough Trade, Angel, Bodega, Jamcafé, Hockley Arts Club and newcomers MESA, Pelican Club and The G.O.A.T.

A limited number of super early bird tickets have been released, available for £10 plus booking fee from Gigantic.

A silent disco was among the events people enjoyed at last year's Hockley Hustle (Photo credit: Nigel King)

Rosie Needham-Smith of Emmanuel House said: “We’re really excited to be involved in Hockley Hustle for another year.

"The event raises vital funds that will contribute to the running of our support centre, which provides support for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. We rely on the support of our community to continue this work and we’re so grateful to the whole Hockley Hustle team for joining us in tackling homelessness in Nottingham.”

2023 Wristbands on sale now at Super Early Bird price of £10. Get access to over 30 venues and 350 acts.

Line-up announcements and the Young Hustlers programme will be coming soon. You can keep up to date at hockleyhustle.co.uk