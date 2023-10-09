News you can trust since 1952
Notts music groups join forces at Southwell Minster for Verdi Requiem concert

One of the most spectacular works in the choral repertoire is to be performed in the magnificent surroundings of Southwell Minster on Saturday, November 18.
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Verdi’s Requiem will feature the combined forces of Southwell Choral Society, Nottingham Symphony Orchestra, Worksop’s Ryton Chorale and Burton Joyce Choral Society, all conducted by Paul Provost, in a concert starting at 7.30pm.

It will also include four highly talented vocal soloists.

First performed in Milan in 1874, this Requiem, written by one of the greatest operatic composers of his – or any – age, is a highly dramatic work that grabs the attention from the off and features a huge range of emotions over its seven movements, most famously in the exciting and powerful Dies Irae section, widely featured over the years on adverts and TV shows and in films too.

    For more on how to get tickets for this eagerly-awaited concert, you can go to https://www.southwellchoralsociety.co.uk/concerts

