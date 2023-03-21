News you can trust since 1952
Notts groups come together for feast of English choral music at Southwell Minster

Choral Concert

By Steve Eyley
Published 21st Mar 2023, 00:00 GMT- 1 min read

​Southwell Minster, Saturday, April 1.

Bingham and District Choral Society, Nottingham Symphony Orchestra and Southwell Choral Society will be joining forces for an evening of English choral music at its finest.

The main work in the concert will be A Sea Symphony by Vaughan Williams, the first of the composer’s nine richly contrasting symphonies.

Enjoy a feast of English choral music at Southwell Minster.
    Written for a substantial choir and orchestra, it has a memorable opening and is full of appealing music throughout.

    Also featured will be the likes of Hubert Parry’s Coronation anthem I Was Glad, and his first major hit Blest Pair Of Sirens, plus Vaughan Williams’s Five Variants On Dives And Lazarus.

    Conducting will be Stephen Bullamore and guest soloists in the symphony will be Marcus Farnsworth and Alison Rose.

    Details: For more on ticket availability, call the Cathedral Shop in Southwell on 01636 812933.

