Notts gig for award-winning folk ace Sam Kelly as new album is released

Sam Kelly is releasing a hotly anticipated new album in June and will be touring to promote it, including a gig at Nottingham Bodega on June 5.

Dreamers Dawn is the name of the album and it will feature Sam’s signature eclectic arrangements of traditional folk songs, seamlessly interspersed with stunning original music from the pen of Sam and his Lost Boys band collaborator and banjo virtuoso Jamie Francis.

The album will take the listener on an eclectic journey all the way from fantastical moonlit adventures of privateering and poaching to introspective reflection and solemnity, as centuries old folk songs sit alongside modern themes of mental health and the exploration of the inner self.

Sam and Jamie have gained a reputation as one of the most innovative and important partnerships to come out of the UK folk scene in recent years, and this album promises to be a groundbreaking addition to their impressive portfolio.

Sam will be joined on the album launch tour by his full Lost Boys band, for their first venue tour since 2021, and on support will be the brilliant Suffolk folk duo Honey & The Bear.

Fans won’t want to miss out on either the new album’s release or these live dates to promote it across the country.

Sam Kelly is a BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winning musician, singer, songwriter, and producer from Norfolk.

Described by legendary folk broadcaster Mike Harding as ‘one of my favourite singers ever’ and by Cara Dillon as ‘an amazing singer with so much soul’, Sam has become one of the most accomplished and well-respected performers on the UK folk scene.

His band The Lost Boys are festival favourites across the UK and beyond, and as an accompanist on guitar and Irish bouzouki, his portfolio includes playing with the likes of Kate Rusby, Seth Lakeman, John McCusker, Phil Beer, and Katherine Priddy.

Sam has become respected by peers and audiences alike as a unique and innovative arranger and pioneer of traditional folk song, and has produced albums by The Changing Room, Kitty Macfarlane, Chris Cleverley, Ainsley Hamill and more. He is also is a published songwriter, with his music being used on Sky Sports, Sky Arts, Channel 4, Channel 5, as well as BBC Radio.

A captivating and versatile performer with impressive prowess as both a vocalist and instrumentalist, Sam showcases varied material from all the projects he has been involved with, with a sound that is strongly influenced by his Irish heritage.

For more on how to get tickets, go online to https://www.bodeganottingham.com/