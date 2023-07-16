News you can trust since 1952
Notts date will kick off eagerly-awaited new tour by The Streets

By Steve Eyley
Published 17th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
See The Streets as the tour comes to the area later this year

Nottingham Rock City, October 26/Sheffield 02 Academy, October 28.

Mike Skinner has announced the first full length The Streets album in 12 years. Accompanied by Skinner’s debut feature film of the same name, The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light album is out on October 20.

To accompany it, Skinner will also embark on a headline UK tour, beginning in Nottingham.

    He said: "It has been seven long years working on this film and album. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and after dipping my toe in with some shorts and music videos, I felt I was ready.

    ”I tried to go the traditional route for a bit, but it’s always served me better to follow my instincts and just get on with it myself, so I've directed it, acted in it, edited, sound mixed, funded, produced it all as well as written it.

    Get ready for a classic Streets album, filled with Skinner’s trademark lyrical wizardry and beats .

    For more on the tour dates and the album, you can go to www.thestreets.co.uk

