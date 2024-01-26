​Notts-based festival to offer up real feast of music talent this summer

Scottish aces Manran are among the headliners at the 2024 Gate To Southwell Festival (Photo credit: Kris Kesiak)

​We may be currently in the depths of winter, but GTSF organisers have already confirmed high-quality international headliners for this summer’s event, running from July 4 to 7 at Kirklington.

Multi-award winning American folk legend Rhiannon Giddens (who has been nominated for two more Grammys in 2024), celebrated Scottish band Manran, traditional Irish music stars The Haar and a triumvirate of acclaimed Canadian artists including The Fugitives and singer/songwriters Catherine McClellan and Tara MacLean are among those who are all set to appear.

New additions to this already strong line-up feature a welcome return to Southwell for Ross Wilson, aka Blue Rose Code, who will perform with his Big Caley Soul Band.

The festival will open with headline act Northumbrian piper Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening, a very welcome return as Kathryn performed at the first GTSF back in 2007.

In addition, there will be another award-winning Scottish act in the unique An Dannsa Dub, who manage to fuse folk with reggae and dance music.

Adding to the typically eclectic and international music mix over four days at GTSF 2024, there will be Americana stars Campbell/Jensen featuring Glen Campbell’s daughter Ashley, Sheffield’s folk supergroup the Melrose Quartet (featuring Nancy Kerr, James Fagan and Jess and Richard Arrowsmith), Gambian kora player and percussionist Suntou Susso, English folk troubadour Reg Meuross, the Australian sister duo Charm of Finches and many more artists.

Thursday, July 4, will also be marked by The Great American Songbook on the Folk Stage.

Rhiannon Giddens is among the talented performers confirmed for this year's Gate To Southwell Festival (Photo: Ebru Yildiz)

There will also be dance, comedy, spoken word, great food, drink, craft fairs and family entertainment, with camping and glamping, all in a beautiful rural location just outside Southwell.

Tickets for the eagerly-awaited festival are selling fast, despite the recent winter weather, mainly because the last three years at GTSF have been splendidly hot and sunny.

This will be the 17th Gate To Southwell Festival and the Nottinghamshire international roots and acoustic music event has had glowing reviews in recent years.

R&R magazine described it as “a great favourite with an excellent cast list” and “possibly the best small folk and roots festival in the UK”.