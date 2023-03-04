Notts-based DHP Family named as finalist for Music Week Live Promoter of the Year

After receiving yet another record-breaking number of entries, the finalists have been confirmed across 24 categories for the Music Week Awards 2023.

The biggest night in the music industry calendar returns to Evolution London in Battersea on Wednesday, May 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making the shortlist comes after the company behind Rock City, Rescue Rooms, Bodega and Stealth in Nottingham; Oslo, The Garage, Grace in London and Thekla in Bristol made a strong recovery in 2022 coming out of the end of the pandemic, putting on stellar shows from the likes of Sam Fender, Rina Sawayama, Jake Bugg, Electric Callboy, Tash Sultana, Parcels, Fat Freddy's Drop, James Blunt and many more.

George Akins, managing director, DHP Family.

Most Popular

Last year also saw growth in the business, with the expansion of Splendour Festival across two days, as well as bringing Bearded Theory, the established, award-winning camping festival in the heart of the National Forest, into the DHP festival portfolio.

DHP Family MD George Akins said: "Our values and vision set us apart from other promoters. We are a small but very experienced and passionate team who consistently deliver for everyone - from the customers who attend our events, to the artists, managers, and agents we work with, and right back to our staff who work incredibly hard, so this industry recognition is lovely to receive for all the people who can be proud of being a part of our ongoing success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We look forward to continuing our growth and to build on the successes we have had across our venues, festivals and concerts into 2023 and beyond."

The Nottingham headquartered company is proud of its support of local artists and emerging talent from around the globe across its venues and festivals, particularly prevalent at Dot To Dot (Nottingham leg is on Saturday, May 27, 2023) with many previous artists going on to huge success.

Dot To Dot Rock City is pictured during a performance by Squid. (Photo: Declan Lloyd)

The Music Week Awards recognises achievement across the whole industry. Each year, these prestigious awards are peer-voted and judged by an independent panel of specialist judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more, go to www.dhpfamily.com