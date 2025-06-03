Notts bands vie for chance to play city festival

Join the crowd at The Future Sound of Nottingham (photo: Jade Vowles)

Eight Nottinghamshire acts spanning genres from pop to jazz are taking to stage for a chance to play at Nottingham’s biggest festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running for over ten years, the Future Sound of Nottingham is organised by local music organisation Nusic who are dedicated to helping talented Notts musicians at the start of their career. The two winners get to play on the main stage at this year’s Splendour Festival on a bill featuring Jake Bugg, Bloc Party, Clean Bandit and more.

Having appealed for acts to submit their music, the line-up for this year’s final has now been announced. It comprises No Cash Refunds, Emily Alice, Megs, Molly In The Metro, Louie Walsh from Nuthall, Benji Romeo, Archy & The Astronauts and Saffron Gray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final takes place at Rock City on Sunday July 6. Entry is free, with no ticket required. The final scores are decided via a mixture of scores from industry professionals and a vote from the crowd.

Previous finalists include ALT BLK ERA, who have gone on to win a MOBO and Emily Makis, who co-wrote Chase & Status’s Disconnect and was named Best Vocalist by DJ Magazine.

Visit www.nusic.org.uk/fsn for more information.

The Splendour festival takes place in Wollaton Park on July 19 and 20. It takes place across five stages, and also features comedy, a funfair, a silent disco, independent market stalls, gourmet food and drink and a dedicated children’s area. Visit splendourfestival.com for details.