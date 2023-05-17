The venues aim to make each person’s visit as enjoyable and comfortable as possible.

In addition to regular sign language interpreted, captioned, audio described and relaxed performances, a guide dog-sitting service, large print materials, accessible toilet facilities and accessible backstage tours, the venue also offers a range of services designed to specifically support the carers who accompany people with a range of additional needs.

These include a free ticket for a carer or personal assistant for those people who would not be able to attend without help, and a free Access Requirement Register scheme to provide regular attendees with a hassle-free booking service, giving carers the ability to record any specific seating requirements or individual access needs ahead of their visit.

Emily Malen (FOH Manager) receives the award off Elizabeth Choo (Notts Carers Association).

The venue also provides a selection of user guides and resources on its website, such as a Dementia Friendly Guide, PECS cards and visual stories, to help those with additional needs and their carers understand what to expect before they visit.

Emily Malen, front of house manager for the venue, said: “We are thrilled to have our work recognised by the Nottinghamshire Carers Association and will display our Carer Friendly Award with pride. We know the vital role that carers play.

"Without their dedication and attention to detail, a lot of people simply wouldn’t be able to leave their homes let alone enjoy a visit to the theatre. In recognition of the work that carers do, we in turn are happy to do all we can to make it easier for them and their loved ones to experience the joy of seeing a live performance.

"We will continue to listen and learn, putting accessibility at the heart of everything we do.”

Nottingham's 1865 Theatre Royal's four tiered auditorium adjoins the Royal Concert Hall from 1982 by RHWL Architects, and together they are known as The Royal Centre, Nottingham.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Carers Association, said: “We are delighted to award the Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall with our Carer Friendly Organisation Quality Mark.

"They have shown real dedication in learning about and supporting carers, and making the theatre experience accessible to all.”

Find out more about all the access services on offer at the Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham by going to trch.co.uk

