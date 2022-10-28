Taking place on Saturday, October 29, there will be a fiendishly exciting line-up of musicians and the region’s best house music DJs playing back-to-back from 2pm to 1am.

Kicking off the mini festival, which is a free event, will be charismatic four-piece The Money, who will be hitting the outdoor stage at 2pm for a high-energy performance of some of the world’s favourite hits.

Then from 4pm inside at Binks Yard, Nottingham-based DJ Rolfey will cast his spell with an hour set of pure house. He first made his mark on the music scene in the early ‘90s and plays in some of the city's most iconic venues.

Launching this month, the weekend’s upcoming celebration marks just one of the many exciting events the new entertainment space has planned for the coming months.

Taking over at 8pm will be DJ ActOn, a 21-year-old producer and DJ hailing from Nottingham, who began his DJ career at just 16 years old. He has DJed alongside the likes of Hannah Wants and Low Steppa.

Binks Yard DJ Faction will be showcasing the biggest and best underground tracks from the garage, house and UK Bass world from 10pm to 11pm, before handing the baton to DJ Bacon at 11pm for the grooviest house, techno and dance music.

Finishing the evening in style from 12am to 1am, will be DJ Leo Kalt, an electronic music producer from Nottingham who will be spinning the latest house tunes until late.

Ben Hicklin, head of events at Binks Yard, said: “This weekend we’ll be showing the people of Nottingham how we do Hallowe’en the Binks Yard way, and we’ve pulled out all the stops to bring an extra special Hallowe’en House Party to the city. Nottingham has a fantastic house scene with some brilliant producers and DJs so we’re really looking forward to celebrating that.

“There’ll be delicious food, cocktails and drinks inside Binks and outside on the plaza where drinks will be available from our new kiosk as well as all-round great vibes. Those not looking to dine can join in the fun in our bar area without having to book a table too. So, we invite everyone to don their best spooky costumes and join us for what is set to be a great party.”

Complete with its large stage, seven metre screen, state-of-the-art AV equipment, drinks kiosk and capacity for 500 people, Live at Binks is the first outdoor entertainment venue of its kind in the city.

Ben added: “We’ve worked hard to create an eclectic calendar of entertainment to suit a wide range of music lovers. And, after this weekend’s event, we have even more to look forward to. From house to 80s rock, indie to soul, 90s hits to party favourites and everything in between, we’ve got you covered.”

To find out more about upcoming Live at Binks Yard events, visit https://binksyard.com/live/