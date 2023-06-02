Nottingham Shakespeare Company to perform Macbeth at city centre venue

​Upstairs at Cleaver And Wake, Nottingham, June 30.

Nottingham Shakespeare Company is to perform one of the Bard’s most famous plays in shows later this month at the award-winning new food, drink, events and live entertainment space.

The performances will be taking place at 7pm and 9pm in the venue’s dedicated upstairs events space.NSC’s abridged Macbeth, clocking in at a breakneck 60 minutes, is the perfect combination with fine dining at Cleaver and Wake, for a more casual meal at Binks Yard or simply a few drinks at the bar in this exquisite canalside venue.

Nottingham Shakespeare Company will be performing Macbeth at the end of the month.

You don't have to be dining to enjoy Macbeth. Tickets to the show are a cost-of-living-friendly £5 and it promises to be a rollercoaster of a show.

Nottinghamshire Shakespeare Company actor and director Michelle-Louise Wright explained: "We play with audience on three sides of us and with a maximum of three rows of seats it means the audience is almost in touching distance of the actors.”

She continued: ”You can hear every intake of breath, feel the whistle of air as Macbeth's sword flies by. It's immersive, intimate and exciting!"

Details: To book tickets to see Macbeth at the venue, you can go to nottinghamshakespeare.co.uk and click on tickets.

