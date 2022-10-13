Nottingham Royal Concert Hall marks 40 years with major events during autumn

The Rocket Man is a leading Elton John tribute show that is not to be missed at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall.

On 27 November 1982, Sir Elton John gave the inaugural concert to mark the opening of the new Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham.

With its ground-breaking design and innovative acoustics, for the past four decades the Royal Concert Hall has become renowned for hosting the very best in entertainment, from leading orchestras, pop and rock stars, and West End musicals, to stand-up comedy, family shows and community events.

Members of the public are invited to attend a free Open Day, on Saturday, November 12, from 10am to 2pm, including backstage tours, street theatre, drumming workshops, face painting, and hip-hop dance and music demonstrations.

Free access-all-areas guided tours of the building will start from 10am, including the stage platform, dressing rooms, stage door, and rarely seen technical and lighting areas in the roof space above the 400-ton hung ceiling.

The Open Day is free, with no need to book in advance.

For more information, including how to access a wheelchair accessible tour, please visit www.trch.co.uk/openday

The 40th Anniversary Talk: Set To Make Britain Take Notice is to be held in the Level Four foyer on Friday, October 21, from 1pm.

The Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham (Photo credit: Martine Hamilton Knight)

This will be a lively and fascinating panel discussion on the history of the Royal Concert Hall, from its celebrated acoustics to its unique design, as well as the political controversy which surrounded the initial plans to build a world-class ‘Festival Hall’ for Nottingham 40 years ago.

Back in late 1982, the hottest tickets in town were for the grand opening of Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall, featuring Elton John.

As part of the birthday festivities, enjoy a magical night of in tribute to Sir Elton John, with The Rocket Man, taking place on Tuesday, November 8, from 7.30pm.

The show includes major Elton John hits like Saturday Night’s Alright, Crocodile Rock, I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues, Daniel, I’m Still Standing, Philadelphia Freedom, Your Song and more.

Elton John playing at the Royal Concert Hall Nottingham's opening night.

The Royal Concert Hall’s venue director, Peter Ireson, said: “When the hall was first constructed, it was hailed as ‘world-class’, a venue to rival any in the country.”

He added: "I think the Royal Concert Hall’s incredible success and enduring appeal over the last 40 years has proven this ambition to be fully realised.”

For more on what’s in store, go to www.trch.co.uk