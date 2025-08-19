Nottingham Rough Trade date for chart-topper Lola Young

Lola Young won the Ivor Novello Award for rising star in 2025

She already boasts more than a billion all-time streams across her catalogue of releases – and now there’s a chance to see what the all the fuss is about when Lola Young comes to Nottingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lola Young is rapidly cementing herself as a global force in music, transcending her South London roots. A Brit-nominated, Ivor Novello Rising Star winner, her UK number 1 single Messy has been certified platinum and held the top spot in the UK for four consecutive weeks, making Lola one of only two British female artists to top the UK Singles Chart within the past year.

Following her debut appearance at Coachella earlier this year, Lola opened for Billie Eilish in Paris and played an acclaimed set at Glastonbury. She is known for her catchy melodies and personal lyrics.

Lola Young plays an in-store show at Nottingham Rough Trade on Monday September 15. Visit www.lola-young.com/home to book.