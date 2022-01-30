Nottingham Rock City, March 24.

slowthai topped the UK album charts and the UK vinyl charts with his second album Tyron.Selling more than double the units of his critically acclaimed debut album Nothing Great About Britain less than two years ago, Tyron’s sales weighed heavy on the physical side as slowthai cemented his path for being one of Britain’s most revered alternative rappers.A stand out from the record is the affecting album closer, adhd, where slowthai digs deep and finds courage to expose the inner workings of his mind.In stark contrast to recent singles Cancelled and Vex, adhd is essentially the point of Tyron, as the album is a journey from start to finish and this song is the finale and it’s been helping a lot of people out there with the same condition.See him in action at the Talbot Street-based venue on his latest tour.

Details: For more information on the gig, you can go to www.rock-city.co.ukPhoto credit: Crowns and Owls

