Nottingham Rescue Rooms gig soon for US guitar hero Jared James Nichols

A Nottingham gig by US guitar ace Jared James Nichols is not to be missed on October 10.

​Nottingham Rescue Rooms, October 10.

​Jared has embarked on a full world tour that will run through to February and includes a handful of dates, including this visit to the city centre venue.

The highly acclaimed blues rock singer and guitarist from the USA has recently released a live version of the latest single Easy Come, Easy Go from his self-titled album, on Black Hill Records.

The video features interview footage with iconic guitar greats Joe Bonamassa and Zakk Wylde.

Both guitarists have become close friends with Jared and have been essential in mentoring him along his career path.

The album was recorded live to analogue tape at Nashville's famed Blackbird Studios by Eddie Spear (Slash, Rival Sons and Zach Bryan) late last year.

This live version was filmed and recorded during the same album sessions. Jared co-wrote the song with Dave Bassett on a series of zoom calls during lockdown.