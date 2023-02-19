Guitarist extraordinaire Chantel McGregor (Photo credit: Laurence Harvey)

Nottingham Rescue Rooms, May 18.

The guitar playing ace Chantel McGregor is back in the area for a gig that is not to be missed by her many fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A female guitar prodigy, Chantel stepped out in the pro-musician world at an early age and her stunning live performances have demonstrated that she has the ability to perform rock for the new age, played by a musician born with effortless virtuosity.

Most Popular

Since her early acclaim, she has built a loyal and growing fanbase who follow her every move on the music scene.

In December 2018, Chantel launched her own podcast, which has been very successful, earning a place in the iTunes Podcast Charts. ​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout lockdown, Chantel performed a weekly live stream, the Shed Sessions, and in August 2021, she released two albums featuring music performed on the Shed Sessions.

Details: For more go to www.rescuerooms.com