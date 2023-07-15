Nottingham Poetry Festival appoints new creative director to push event forward into exciting phase

Alma Solarte-Tobón will bring her experience of art, poetry and storytelling to build on the work of previous directors Anne Holloway and Georgina Wilding.

The festival, founded by poet Henry Normal and Confetti CEO Craig Chettle, has become an integral part of Nottingham’s cultural calendar, attracting audiences from all over the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry Normal said: “Alma is the perfect person to take the Nottingham Poetry Festival into a very exciting new phase. The future of this great literary celebration is in good hands.”

Poets Off The Ends at Nottingham Lakeside is one of the festival's recent successful events (Photo by: Tom Platinum Morley).

Most Popular

A Fine Art graduate from Nottingham Trent University, Alma has worked for the last 20 years in the community arts sector - City Arts - implementing projects focused on wellbeing and the artistic development of young people.

Alma said: "I have always sought ways to tell stories, my story as a Latin American, my story as an artist, my story as a migrant. Art, poetry and storytelling has been central to many of the collaborations, projects and community engagements that I have been delivering and I am looking forward to bringing this experience to the role.”

Tommy Rosley, Nottingham Poetry Festival producer, said: "The Nottingham Poetry Festival team is so excited to welcome Alma as our creative director. Her wealth of experience working internationally across arts sectors alongside her passion for poetry and creative approach to projects will enable the festival to flourish for years to come and continue to build on the fantastic work of the team and our previous directors Anne Holloway and Georgina Wilding. We have many exciting plans and projects afoot, and you'll be hearing about them soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a current Doctoral Researcher at Loughborough University, Alma is looking to further explore how art can help tell stories. Her practice-based research focuses on narratives around emotional literacy from the Latin American community in the East Midlands.

New Nottingham Poetry Festival creative director Alma Solarte-Tobón is pictured in Bogota, the city of her birth.

Her work has included Erasmus+ funded international projects, large scale arts events and public art commissions, consulting with artists, partner organisations and communities including 'Byron Busk' Festival, (First Art, Hucknall 2016) and 'PoGo: Poetry on the Go app', (City Arts, international collaboration 2022).

The 2023 Nottingham Poetry Festival took place in May with 3,000 people enjoying performances, creative activities, talks and workshops across the city’s pubs, bookshops, libraries, theatres and community venues.

For more information visit www.instagram.com/nottmpoetryfestival

For another local entertainment article click here:

Franc McMahon appearing at DIY Poets at City Arts (Photo by: Tom Platinum Morley).

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.