Nottingham Playhouse to host Gecko in their latest acclaimed production Kin

Don't miss the chance to see Gecko performing new show Kin at Nottingham Playhouse.

​Nottingham Playhouse, October 11 to 14.

Award-winning and internationally acclaimed physical theatre company Gecko are back on the road with their latest offering, Kin.Kin is inspired by the epic journey from Yemen to Palestine that artistic director Amit Lahav’s grandmother Leah and her family took to escape persecution.Ninety years later, her grandson reflects on the life-changing decision his family made to flee and build a better life.Featuring Gecko’s signature physical, visual, visceral and ambitious performance, this production presents a provocative story of desperation and compassion.

Amit Lahav explained: “Every production that I create starts with a personal reflection combined with a current wider societal issue.

“In 2017, I visited my grandmother in Israel where we talked about her journey from Yemen to Palestine to escape persecution, as well as my family’s history more broadly.

“Kin was ultimately inspired by the desire to delve deeper into the complex mix of migration stories that make up who I am. Migration is a facet of human existence – we all have migration stories whether we’re aware of them or whether they’re more distant.”

Details: For more on tickets to see Kin, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk.