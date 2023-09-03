Nottingham Motorpoint Arena gig announced by rock legends Simple Minds

Don't miss seeing Simple Minds in action next year at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Photo credit: Thorsten Samesch)

​Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, March 24.

Simple Minds have announced the March UK and Ireland leg of their Global Tour 2024, following the huge success of 2022’s 40 Years Of Hits Tour.

In the past decade alone, Simple Minds have played to hundreds of thousands of people around the globe, including their largest US tour to date in 2018.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demand to see the band perform well known hits including Promised You a Miracle, Glittering Prize, Someone Somewhere in Summertime, Waterfront, Alive and Kicking, All The Things She Said, Sanctify Yourself, Don’t You Forget About Me, Mandela Day, Belfast Child and See The Lights has grown year on year, with the band consistently acclaimed as one of the best live outfits of their generation.

Having sold more than 60 million albums, and had number one hits the world over, Simple Minds have become a must-see live act.

For more on tickets, see www.motorpointarenanottingham.com