Check out a gig by Sorry at Nottingham Metronome

The group from North London will be performing at the city centre venue on Wednesday, October 26,

with special guests.

Sorry – aka Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen, Campbell Baum, Marco Pini and Lincoln Barrett – have been making music together since their teens, have released one acclaimed album, a batch of singles and a series of videos co-directed by their songwriter and vocalist, Asha and her best friend Flo Webb.

Emerging from Brixton’s Windmill scene, where they played alongside Shame, Goat Girl and Black Midi, Sorry have created their own distinctive musical world – one that draws together a shared passion for lo-fi sounds of grunge, trap, and shoegaze.

They have a growing reputation so make sure you check out their Notts visit.

Tickets go on sale from July 15 for £14 and can be purchased at https://metronome.uk.com/events/sorry/