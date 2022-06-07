Alternative indie musician Stella Donnelly will perform music from her new album Flood when she visits the city centre venue later this year.Like the many banded stilts that spread across the cover of her newest album Flood, Stella Donnelly is wading into uncharted territory.Here, she finds herself discovering who she is as an artist among the flock, and how abundant one individual can be. Flood is Donnelly’s record of this rediscovery: the product of months of risky experimentation, hard moments of introspection, and a lot of moving around.Donnelly’s early reflections on the relationship between the individual and the many can be traced back to her time in the rainforests of Bellingen, where she took to birdwatching as both a hobby and an escape in a border-restricted world.