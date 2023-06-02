Check out Gitkin later in the year in Nottingham (Photo credit: Carol C)

Nottingham Bodega, September 25.

The Grammy-nominated producer is a multi-instrumentalist and producer hailing from New York.Gitkin's latest release, Nowhere To Go But Everywhere, comes complete with elements of Peruvian chicha,

Saharan tuareg, Cuban son montuno, and psych-rock.

Gitkin draws from styles around the world but to create his own authentic sound. With more than 10 million total streams and 50,000 followers across all socials, Gitkin’s voice is resonating with fans.

“The album was recorded in my studio in the thick of the pandemic,” Gitkin said of the making of the record.

“Though I try to think as little as possible when I’m creating, I was reflecting on a particular phase of my life in my early 20s, hitchhiking around the country, meditating, generally seeking adventure and something sacred.

Details: For more on tickets for this tour date, you can go to bodeganottingham.comPhoto by Carol C