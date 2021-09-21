Nottingham and Sheffield tour dates for The Streets - and here's how to get tickets
Sheffield 02 Academy, January 22/Nottingham Rock City, January 25.
The Streets have announced a UK headline tour for the start of 2022, following a summer of unforgettable festival appearances.Mike Skinner and his band will bring their vital live show to cities throughout the country for 11 dates, including performances at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield – with tickets due to go on general sale from Friday, September 24, from 9am.The Streets’ critically acclaimed mixtape None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive, featuring the singles Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better (ft. Tame Impala), I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him (ft. Donae'O & Greentea Peng) and Falling Down (ft. Hak Baker) is out now on Island Records.Since his first album release Original Pirate Material in 2002 and its smash hit follow-up A Grand Don’t Come For Free, Mike and Skinner and The Streets have gained an army of fans for their highly acclaimed music.Details: For ticket information, go to https://www.gigsandtours.com/tour/the-streets