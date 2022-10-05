The Proclaimers have gigs lined up in October at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield.

2022 has seen The Proclaimers record their 12th studio album, and they are now performing on their UK and Ireland tour.

Strikingly individual, twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid emerged 35 years ago with debut album This Is The Story and top three single Letter from America.

Since then, their appeal has appealed across generations and seen huge audiences across the globe.The Proclaimers songs are often described as timeless, honest, political, and witty.

The Proclaimers have carved out a niche for themselves in the netherworld where pop, folk, new wave, and punk collide. In the process, they have enjoyed Gold and Platinum singles and albums in UK, USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Details: For ticket availability for what should prove to be popular shows, you can go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk