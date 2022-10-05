Nottingham and Sheffield shows for veteran stars The Proclaimers
The Proclaimers
Sheffield City Hall, October 20/Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 25.
2022 has seen The Proclaimers record their 12th studio album, and they are now performing on their UK and Ireland tour.
Strikingly individual, twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid emerged 35 years ago with debut album This Is The Story and top three single Letter from America.
Most Popular
Since then, their appeal has appealed across generations and seen huge audiences across the globe.The Proclaimers songs are often described as timeless, honest, political, and witty.
The Proclaimers have carved out a niche for themselves in the netherworld where pop, folk, new wave, and punk collide. In the process, they have enjoyed Gold and Platinum singles and albums in UK, USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
Details: For ticket availability for what should prove to be popular shows, you can go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk
For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.