Bombay Bicycle Club (Photo by Tom Oxley)

Rock City, Nottingham, February 6/O2 Academy, Sheffield, February 8.

Bombay Bicycle Club’s forthcoming Bombay & Friends EP, Fantasies, will be released on February 23.

The EP features collaborations with Lucy Rose, Rae Morris, Liz Lawrence and Matilda Mann.

The first track, ‘Fantasneeze’ featuring Matilda Mann, is streaming now.

Before then, Bombay Bicycle Club will be playing a number of gigs around the country, including two performances in our area.

The new tracks are both a celebration of Bombay Bicycle Club’s rich history and a marker of their bold new chapter.

They showcase the depth of the band’s creative synergy with their long-term collaborators, Lucy, Rae and Liz, who fans will remember from their work on some of Bombay’s standout tracks, and live cameos.

Details: For more, go to https://bombaybicycle.club/