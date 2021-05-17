Nottingham and Sheffield gigs lined up for The Lovely Eggs
Nottingham Metronome, July 8/O2 Academy Sheffield, July 15.
Back at the start of 2020, psychedelic punk heroes The Lovely Eggs were primed to release new album I Am Moron, their greatest work yet, overflowing with political venom and fresh ideas, set to a gloriously independent noise.Then the pandemic happened. The Lovely Eggs pushed ahead, and the album came out to critical acclaim and indie chart-topping status, but their plans to tour it far and wide were scuppered. Fast forward a year, their UK tour has been rebooked independently and The Lovely Eggs are set to play the new album live later this year.The Lovely Eggs are also able to announce a collaboration with legend Iggy Pop for their new single I, Moron, released on July 9 via their own label Egg Records.
Details: For more on the gigs and the forthcoming single, see http://www.thelovelyeggs.co.uk/Photo: Darren Andrews