The Coral will play their self-titled debut album in full at venues in Sheffield and Nottingham.

You will be able to see them in action at both Sheffield Leadmill on March 3 and at The Level, at Nottingham Trent University, on March 18.

The Coral’s first headline tour in almost four years will include visits to venues in Nottingham and Sheffield, playing their self-titled, debut album in full on these 20th anniversary dates.The announcement last year of the tour coincided with debut album reissue details and the surprise release of their remastered 2001 Shadows Fall EP in digital formats.The band’s self-titled debut album was released on July 29, 2002, featuring the singles Dreaming Of You and Goodbye.It catapulted the band to mainstream success as teenagers, landing a Mercury Prize nomination and Platinum certification. An illustrious career filled with much-loved music has followed.The Coral is James Skelly, Ian Skelly, Nick Power, Paul Duffy and Paul Molloy.

See ​thecoral.co.uk for more on tickets for the gigs

