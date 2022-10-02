Nottingham and Sheffield gigs coming soon for rising stars False Heads

See False Heads in action at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield.

Fans in our area will be able to see them in live action when they play gigs at Nottingham’s Bodega Social Club on October 11 and Sheffield’s Sidney And Matilda on October 14.

Gaining airplay across the UK and beyond from a range of tastemaker names including BBC Radio 6, BBC Introducing, talkSport Radio, Amazing Radio, Jack Saunders on BBC Radio 1, KINK in the Netherlands and Inter FM in Japan, False Heads have also gained placements on Apple Music’s ‘New in Rock’, Spotify’s ‘All New Rock’ and Amazon Music’s ‘Best New Bands’ playlists.

With long-awaited second album Sick Moon released this last month, the band now be heading out on their most extensive UK and European tour to date.

For more, go to https://falseheads.com/