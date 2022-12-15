Nottingham and Sheffield gigs coming soon for hot properties Circa Waves

Circa Waves are heading for the area.

Nottingham Rock City, January 26/Sheffield O2 Academy, January 28.

Circa Waves are to embark on a huge UK headline tour, including visits to Nottingham and Sheffield.

The Never Going Under Tour will be in support of the band’s highly anticipated fifth album of the same name, to be released on January 13.

Frontman Kieran Shudall said: "We are so excited to get out and play in front of you all again! These new tunes are gonna sound massive live alongside all our other records. See you soon. Can’t wait!”

Never Going Under is the encapsulation of a continued upward trajectory for Circa Waves over the last decade.

One of Britain's most influential guitar bands, the four-piece's dedication to constantly developing their sound has seen them secure increasingly high positions in the Official Album Charts, as well as amassing an army of fans.

Details: For more, go to circawaves.com

