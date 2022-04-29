Nottingham and Sheffield arena shows for star George Ezra as part of his latest UK tour

Check out arena shows by George Ezra in Nottingham and Sheffield (Photo credit: Adam Scarborough)

You can see him in action at Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, on October 1 and then Sheffield Utilita Arena on October 2, the final two dates of the tour.

George has released new single Green Green Grass, the second song lifted from his forthcoming new album Gold Rush Kid, out on June 10.The single arrives alongside the announcement of a huge nationwide UK arena tour.Green Green Grass follows the euphoric first single and album opener Anyone For You, which continues to climb the UK Official Singles Chart and is the number one song at UK radio, with A-list rotation across all major stations.

For more on ticket availability for the Nottingham and Sheffield shows, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com or www.www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/

